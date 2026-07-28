Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor, Devendra Singh Dhapola, Monday reviewed the implementation of measures aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of sanitation workers during his visit to Bhubaneswar.

As part of the visit, Dhapola inspected Garima Griha at the high-level tank premises and interacted with sanitation workers engaged in sewer and septic tank cleaning under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The visit focused on assessing the implementation of the NHRC advisory on the protection of the human rights of persons engaged in manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning.

During the interaction, Dhapola reviewed the implementation of the Garima Scheme, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), adoption of mechanical cleaning systems, and the overall working conditions of sanitation workers.

The Special Monitor emphasised that manual scavenging has been prohibited in India since 1993 and that the Central and State governments, along with urban local bodies, are responsible for ensuring strict enforcement of the relevant laws and advisories.

He stressed the need for complete mechanization of sewer and septic tank cleaning, mandatory use of PPE, provision of worker-friendly machinery, and accountability of agencies engaging sanitation workers.