Jajpur: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious note of the alleged brutal murder of 22-year-old labourer Arjit Jena, who was employed at a private stone crusher unit in Jajpur district. The Commission has issued notices to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks amid allegations of torture, threats, and police inaction. The complaint, filed by rights activist Srikant Pakal, states that Jena—hailing from Jaraka village—had worked for three months at the Padmabati Crusher Unit in Dharmashala block, allegedly owned by Gyanaranjan Mohapatra and operated by his relatives, Hemant and Rony. The incident reportedly took place April 27, when Arjit Jena failed to return home from work. Concerned, his family visited the crusher unit and later the owner’s residence, where they found him semi-conscious and critically injured. The complaint alleges Arjit was brutally assaulted—beaten with an iron rod, burned with heated metal, struck in the chest with a puncture pipe, and kicked in the groin, leaving him bleeding. He was allegedly chained and left helpless. His family further claims they were held at gunpoint, forced to sign blank papers, and had Arjit’s Aadhaar card seized.

Despite their resistance, they were reportedly filmed while being coerced into submission. Out of fear, the family waited until April 28 to admit Arjit to Dharmashala Primary Health Centre, from where he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. After battling for four days, Arjit succumbed to his injuries May 1. Even after his death, the family alleges that local police refused to register an FIR against the accused, reportedly due to their political clout and financial influence. The NHRC, after reviewing the complaint dated May 6, placed the matter before the Commission July 25. A bench headed by member Priyank Kanoongo observed that the allegations point to prima facie serious human rights violations.

The Commission has directed the Jajpur DM and SP to conduct an inquiry and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks. It also instructed that all official communication be made exclusively through the HRCNet portal, clarifying that email responses will not be accepted. Activist Srikant Pakal has called for a judicial inquiry by the NHRC, strict criminal action against the accused, and Rs 50 lakh compensation for the victim’s family, citing grave human rights violations. “This was not just a murder—it was a cold-blooded act of torture against a helpless young man who was simply trying to earn a living,” Pakal said. The incident has sparked outrage among local labour rights groups and civil society organisations, who allege that migrant and informal workers continue to face exploitation and violence under the shield of political and corporate influence.