Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Bhadrak in Odisha on the murder of three tribal women.

The NHRC passed the order Monday last acting on a petition filed by Right activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

Triptahy brought the notice of the Commission about a shocking incident of the murder of a minor tribal girl, rape and murder of her mother and subsequent murder of her grandmother in Jalanga village in Odisha’s Bhadrak District last month.

He said the local police had recovered the bodies near farmland near Raibani Chowk.

The petitioner stated that the mother and her daughter had gone to Bhadrak District Headquarters hospital for treatment, and the villagers suspected that the accused killed the woman after sexually assaulting her, and then strangulated the minor girl.

He further mentioned that the Reserve Bank of India has adopted Jalanga Village as a model village under ‘Samagra Gramin Vikas Yojna’.

Accordingly, the UCO Bank adopted Jalanga Village in December 2009 for the purpose of financial inclusion, and financial literacy. However, the quality of life of the villagers is yet to be improved in the Jalanga Village, Tripathy alleged.

The petitioner requested the Apex Right body to ensure justice in the instant case involving the horrifying incident of murder against the SC women and demanded an independent and impartial investigation of the incident with legal action against the culprits.

He also urged the Commission for psychosocial counselling with all rehabilitation measures to the surviving family members of the deceased victims.

Tripathy requested the NHRC to seek a comprehensive report from the RBI on the achievements under the “Samagra Gramin Vikas Yojana” to analyze the achievements in terms of the quality of human rights of the villagers.

The NHRC transferred the petition to the Superintendent of Police, Bhadrak, to ensure the needful action and to submit their action taken report in the matter to the Commission within four weeks.

In addition, the NHRC also directed the District Magistrate, Bhadrak to see the issue of the overall development of Jalanga village and submit the action taken report, including the steps taken under the “Samagra Gramin Vikas Yojana”, within four weeks.

UNI