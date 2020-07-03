Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Sundargarh District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to submit action-taken report (ATR) in connection with the sensational rape and forced abortion of a minor girl by cops at Biramitrapur.

The commission, while hearing a plea which was filed by activist Himanshu Kumar Nayak based on a report published in Orissa POST, asked the district administration to inform the commission about the compensation awarded to the victim along with all the related proofs within four weeks.

The NHRC also warned that it can take coercive action against the authorities in case they failed to send the report within the stipulated time under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay had also apologised to the survivor for the shameful conduct of the IIC and other cops involved in it. The dismissed IIC of Biaramitrapur Police station, Ananda Chandra Majhi, was arrested by the state crime branch from Handapa area in Angul Wednesday.

PNN