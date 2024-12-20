Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP), of Kandhamal, on the rape of a minor girl, September 1. The NHRC Wednesday directed the DM and the SP of Kandhamal to submit the health status report of the victim, the status of the police investigation, and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved family. The apex rights panel issued directions while acting on the complaint filed by rights activist Sagar Jena. The petitioner alleged before the commission that a minor girl was subjected to rape September 1 in Kandhamal district when she had gone to the market to purchase some material for her dress. The accused, who is reportedly a distant relative of the victim, had dragged the victim to nearby bushes where she was subjected to rape. The accused also threatened to kill the victim if she reported the matter to anyone. The complainant has requested the commission to intervene in the matter.

Acting on the complaint, the NHRC issued direction to the DM and the SP, Kandhamal calling for a report on the matter within four weeks including the health status of the victim, the status of police investigation and compensation if any paid to the aggrieved family. The top rights body said it would be constrained to invoke coercive process u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for a personal appearance of the authority concerned for submission of the report, in case the report is not received within the stipulated time.