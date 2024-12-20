Balasore: A groundbreaking study offering the first-ever genetic baseline data for the conservation status of the Asian horseshoe crab (commonly known as the blueblood crab) has been published in ‘Conservation Letters’, December 16. The collaborative research highlights the species’ primary habitats, which act as corridors and refuges crucial for their survival amid global warming.

This significant study involved 18 scientists from India, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Australia. Dr Siddhartha Pati, an Odia scientist from Balasore, has been commended for his contributions to the research. The horseshoe crab, often referred to as a ‘living fossil’, has survived for over 400 million years with little evolutionary change. However, anthropogenic pressures have led to a sharp decline in their global populations. Of the four known species worldwide, three are found in Asia, with two inhabiting Odisha’s coastline.

The research employed extensive geographical and genomic sampling, integrating DNA data with environmental and climatic datasets. This approach successfully analysed the genetic structure and historical trends of the horseshoe crab population.

According to Pati, the findings provide critical baseline information and a significant impetus for habitat preservation efforts necessary for the species’ survival. Notably, earlier this year, Pati received the prestigious Biju Patnaik Wildlife Conservation Award-2024 from the Department of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change.