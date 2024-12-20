Boipariguda: An Odia jawan who was critically injured in an explosion during training at Pokhran in Rajasthan died Thursday. The deceased jawan was identified as Ishwar Talia, 34, of Badaguda village in Kenduguda panchayat and Boipariguda police limits of Koraput district. He was employed under 46 Armoured Regiment in Jammu. Ishwar sustained critical injuries after an explosion in a tank during a training exercise at Pokhran in Rajasthan, Wednesday. The mishap claimed lives of SDM Ashutosh Mishra of Uttar Pradesh and LD Jeetendra Kumar of Andhra Pradesh, who died on the spot. The explosion took place while the three were reportedly loading ammunition to the tank.