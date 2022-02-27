Keonjhar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought some additional information about an abducted minor girl from Keonjhar Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The girl belongs to the Town police station area of Keonjhar while the abductor is a native of Khurda district.

The rights body has also directed the two officials to submit reports on what action has been taken against the accused and how much compensation has been provided to the victim.

The NHRC has sought all such information by April 4, according to human rights activist Himansu Nayak. According to reports, police have registered a case regarding abduction of a girl.

Police had rescued the girl from the house of the abductor in Khurda November 3, 2021 and sent her to a rehabilitation centre after medical examination.

The NHRC has sought to know if the accused has been arrested and compensation has been provided to the victim.

