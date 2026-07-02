New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the death of at least 16 labourers and injuries to 20 others after an under-construction warehouse building collapsed in the Taratala area of Kolkata, West Bengal.

Observing that the contents of news reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued notices to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as details of compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured.

According to the apex human rights body, the incident occurred June 24 when an under-construction warehouse building collapsed in Kolkata’s Taratala area.

Reportedly, about 40 labourers were working at the construction site when the concrete casting of the iron structure of the warehouse suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the debris.

At least 16 labourers died in the incident while 20 others sustained injuries. It was also reported that 12 to 15 people were feared trapped under the debris.

The NHRC further said that, as per the media report, the sanctioned building plan was allegedly faulty, resulting in the tragedy. Meanwhile, the probe into the collapse has gathered pace.

On Wednesday, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation suspended an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) following his arrest in connection with the incident, after he remained in police custody for more than 72 hours.

The police are investigating allegations of irregularities in the approval of the building plan.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the state exchequer for the families of those killed and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.