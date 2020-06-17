Keonjhar/Anandapur: Taking serious note of a reported attack by police personnel on a media person of Hatadihi block, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Keonjhar superintendent of police.

The NHRC has asked the SP to look into the matter and submit an action taken report within eight weeks.

A complaint was lodged with the rights body over the attack on the reporter April 18. The rights body issued the notice on case no. 1209/18/7/2020.

The reporter has filed a complaint against the policeman March 16 at Nandipada police station but the police had not registered a case.

The reporter later moved the High Court and the rights body.

Meanwhile, the High Court accepted the case (594/2020) and asked the police to register a case in this regard. The HC also observed that action be taken on the basis of the Supreme Court’s order on Lalita Kumar v/s the UP government case.

The reporter has submitted the HC order copy to the office of the DGP.

It may be noted here that Odia daily Dharitri’s Hatadihi correspondent was on the block premises March 16 when Ramachandrapur ASI Biswajit Behera allegedly tried to implicate him in a case on grudge. He also alleged that police had hid his vehicle, which is yet to be traced.

Earlier, Nayak was on way home after completing his reporting work at Shalania panchayat (March 10 evening). A police van intercepted him and policemen had allegedly verbally abused him.

He was even threatened with life, it was alleged.

