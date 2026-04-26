New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency Sunday arrested a prime accused in the West Bengal bomb explosion case, in which one person was killed and three others were seriously injured last month.

The accused, Ahidul Islam Molla of Bijoyganj Bazar area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was arrested following a detailed examination of his role in the explosion that took place at Dakshin Bamunia village, a statement issued by the NIA said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Ahidul Islam was a co-conspirator in the crime, involving the preparation of bombs and the destruction of evidence, the statement said.

The bombs had exploded while being prepared as part of the conspiracy, killing one of the accused involved in the crime, it added.

Earlier, the West Bengal Police arrested an accused in the case.