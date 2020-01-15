Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has expedited the process to reopen Niladri Vihar Museum on Srimandir premises here.

The temple administration recently convened a meeting to finalise the designs and contents of Pattachitra paintings to be displayed at the museum. Jhanjapita mutt pontiff Sachidanand Dasmaharaj presided over the meeting.

SJTA administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena, researchers Naresh Chandra Dash and Bashkar Mishra, Creative Handicraft Society president Debiprasanna Nanda, Pattachitra centre founder Saroj Kumar Behera and Puri Art and Crafts College principal Durgaprasad Kar among others were present at the meeting.

As per a decision taken at the meeting, as many as 40 Pattachitra paintings on Lord Jagannath would be displayed at the museum. All these paintings would be designed as per the descriptions about Lord Jagannath in Skanda Purana.

“The SJTA will examine samples of Pattachitra paintings from various artisans. The best artisan would be assigned to provide all the 40 pattachitra paintings,” said an official of the temple administration.

According to the official, the artisans are scheduled to visit the newly-constructed building and galleries for the museum, January 16. “The artisans will visit the newly-constructed galleries of the museum and finalise the size of the paintings,” added the official.

Notably, the Niladri Vihar Museum had been established on Srimandir premises to display various information and artefacts related to Lord Jagannath. The museum was closed for visitors in the wake of dilapidation of its building.

Subsequently, the old building was demolished and a new one was built on expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore. Though construction of the building was completed around a year ago, the SJTA is yet to reopen the museum for visitors.