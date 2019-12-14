Khandapada: Lord Nilamadhaba occupies a pivotal position in the Jagannath dharma. Despite the fact that it has suffered the neglect of the endowment department, tourist footfall on the temple at Kantilo in Nayagarh district has risen over the years, a report said.

According to sources, it is one of the important tourist destinations of the state. Delicate and exquisite craftsmanship of brassware and bronze ware of this region has its own identity in the world.

Scores of tourists from across the globe visit this sacred place every day, which is located on Padmadri and Brahmadri hills. Enthralling beauty of the Mahanadi riverbank has been fascinating tourists, leaving them spell-bound with a long-lasting impression.

However, the dilapidated condition of the temple has detracted others and tarnished the image of this significant tourist spot and pilgrimage site. Apathetic attitude of the state tourism department, endowment department and the district administration has deterred the development of the temple, local intelligentsia alleged.

There is an absence of adequate infrastructural facilities for tourists on the temple premises like a parking area for vehicles. A foul odour coming from riverbank and hill area disgusts tourists. Locals resent the sarcastic condition of this temple, which speaks for itself.

A panthasala (rest-house) on hilltop, which was constructed one km from Kantilo 19 years back, is lying defunct since then. It is said, the accommodation lacked basic amenities like lighting and drinking water which has now become a den of anti-social elements.

Similarly, a dharmasala built by Kantilo panchayat suffers the same fate and tourists visiting Nilamadhaba temple do not prefer to stay here. Moreover, there is no provision of urinals and toilets at the temple area, for which especially women tourists face difficulties.

Many aged, as well as physically-disabled tourists, face difficulties in climbing the hill to reach the temple. A rope-way could be an ideal solution for this problem. “No development has taken place for past 15 years, except for a little improvement in road conditions,” some tourists said.

Notably, Nilamadhaba temple stands elegantly on the banks of the river Mahanadi and on top of twin-hills surrounded by green forest. This temple is a miniature form of Jagannath temple at Puri and observes similar rites and rituals.

Attractions of Kantilo: A perennial stream of holy water flows from the feet of Nilamadhaba, which attracts devotees from across country. Lord Siddheswar is also another attraction of this place. Apart from providing Jagannath’s history of origin, Kantilo is one of the most popular picnic spots in Odisha, 33 km from Nayagarh town. Magha Saptami festival is celebrated here on a grand scale here.