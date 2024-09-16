Mumbai: Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her Punjabi film debut in the movie christened Shaunki Sardar opposite sensation Guru Randhawa.

Speaking about her debut, Nimrit said: “It’s an absolute honour to make my debut in a Punjabi film, especially alongside Guru Randhawa, who is such an icon in the industry.

She added that the film celebrates the culture and spirit of Punjab.

“Shaunki Sardar” is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich culture and spirit of Punjab, and I couldn’t have asked for a better project to begin this journey. I’m incredibly excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar!”

The film, produced under Guru Randhawa’s own banner 751 Films and directed by Dheeraj Kedar Nath, promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining treat for the fans.

In other news, Nimrit, who performed death defying stunts in the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, recently shared that she had to undergo physiotherapy for muscle pulls and to alleviate the physical pains that she still feels.

Talking about her experience, Nimrit shared: “Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most exhilarating and intense experiences of my life. I was so engrossed in doing these stunts, pushing myself beyond my limits, that I didn’t realise how exhausted I was.”

“I had to undergo physiotherapy for muscle pulls and to alleviate the physical pains that I still feel. But despite the challenges, I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything. It taught me resilience, courage, and the importance of mind over matter.”

Nimrit said that she is grateful for every moment in the Rohit Shett-hosted show and hopes her journey inspires others to face their fears head-on.

Earlier this month, the actress talked about her bond with Rohit Shetty.