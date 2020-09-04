Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Friday arrested nine persons and seized deer meat, hide and an illegal firearm from their possession during a raid at Chandaka area in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested men were identified as Nirmal Srichandan alias Nirei (37), Ganda Hembram alias Gedu (25), Kanhei Nayak (24), Anil Chemi alias Banka (22), Tarunkanta Samantaray (32), Bikash Pradhan (38), Srikant Samantray (31), Jagamohan Mangaraj (33) and Pradyumna Sahoo (38).

Also read: Man wanted in 20 tusker poaching cases arrested, weapons seized

All the arrested men are residents of different villages under Chandaka police limits in Khurda district, police sources said.

According to the cops, Chandaka police raided a house belonging to Ganda Hembram at Phirikinali area this morning, after receiving reliable information regarding possession of illegal firearm by one of the accused men.

Chandaka police seized approximately 11 kg of deer meat and the hide of a spotted deer from the house of the accused during the raid. The police also recovered a country-made gun, several other ammunition such as gun powder, 10 bullets and one knife from the possession of the accused person.

All the nine accused have been booked under Section 25 of Arms Act. The wild animal’s meat and spotted deer hide were handed over to Forest Department officials for follow up action under Wildlife Act 1972.

PNN