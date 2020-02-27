Keonjhar: Nine inmates belonging to the hostel of the Government Girls’ HS at Talakusumita village under Sadar block in this district had to be hospitalised Wednesday night as they fell ill after dinner. Stale food is said to be the main reason why the girls fell sick. The school functions under the SC/ST department.

The girls complained of acute stomach pain, nausea and were suffering from loose motion. The school authorities did not take any chance and rushed them to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) Wednesday night itself.

Two students were released Thursday while seven others are still undergoing treatment. The discharged students have been identified as Shanti Dehury and Dukhini Munda.

Anjali Dehury, Rashmi Munda and Chandrika Patra (all Class IX) are being treated for diarrhea while Rajani Soren (Class VI), Sumitra Majhi, Swarnalata Naik (both Class IX) and Jasmi Majhi (Class VII) have recovered but have been kept under observation at the women’s ward.

“Low quality stale food coupled with unhygienic atmosphere is the reason why our daughters feel ill,” alleged some parents.

Headmaster-in-charge Ashok Kumar Jena said a student had complained of diarrhea Monday and was admitted to Padmapur Community Health Centre (CHC). Since the nine showed the same symptoms Wednesday, the school authorities did not take any chance Wednesday and rushed them to the DHH.

PNN