Madhapur: In a freak incident, a nine-month-old baby girl fell into a dish full of water and died at Manarbeda village of Kandhapada panchayat under Athamallik block in Angul district Friday.

The deceased baby was identified as the daughter of Ashok Kumura and Aarati Kumura of Manarbeda village.

Sources said that Aarati was busy in the kitchen while their baby was playing outside Friday noon. There were some pots with water where the girl was playing. While playing, the baby somehow fell into one of the pots. It did not occur to the family members’ mind that the girl had fallen into the pot.

They immediately rushed the girl to Madhapur community health centre (CHC) but it was too late. The doctors declared her received dead.

The incident cast a pall of gloom in the village.

On being informed, police reached the village. Registering a case of unnatural death, they have initiated an investigation, it was learnt.

PNN