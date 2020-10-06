Bhubaneswar: In a bid to increase the knowledge of science among students, the Odisha government has decided to construct nine science parks in nine districts of the state.

Odisha Science and Technology minister Ashok Chandra Panda Tuesday told the Assembly that the state government has decided to set up the proposed science parks at nine districts including, Khurda, Angul, Boudh, Jajpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Balasore, Jharsuguda and Kendrapada.

The minister further clarified in the Assembly that apart from the above nine districts, the state government also decided to set-up a science park in Cuttack district. The district administration has earmarked 5.2 acre land in Panchama mouza for the setting up of the proposed park.

Odisha has already has a science park named ‘Regional Science Centre’ at Bhubaneswar’s Acharya Vihar area which operates under National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

PNN