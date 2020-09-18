Kendrapara: CCTV cameras at nine police stations including the SDPO office in Kendrapara district are lying defunct for days together.

The district police have been laying emphasis on CCTV installation at houses, offices and business establishments as they help solve cases immensely. That said, when it comes to walk the talk, the cops fail drastically.

The startling fact that the CCTV cameras of Kendrapara district’s nine police stations have been dysfunctional has come to fore from the information an activist Manoranjan Jena recently received through RTI.

According to the information, the CCTV camera installed at Pattamundai SDPO office has not been functioning. The other eight police stations having defunct CCTV cameras are Rajkanika police station, Mahakalpara police station, Pattamundai police station, Jambu police station, Tantiapal police station, Bidyut police station, Nikirai police station and Sadar police station.

Despite the DGP’s directions to get the dysfunctional CCTV cameras repaired or replaced, nothing has been done to fix these.

Manoranjan said that Kendrapara has been in news for law and order situations. Cases such as custodial death, custodial torture on complainants and accused in police stations are common. Had these CCTV cameras been in working condition, the activities inside the police stations could have been analysed, he added.

