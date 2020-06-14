Jajpur: A worker of Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) at Kalinganagar in this district committed suicide by hanging Saturday due to non-payment of wages for months. The deceased was identified as Kishore Jena, a native of Sarangpur village, near the plant. He worked at the sinter plant at NINL.

A complaint was lodged at the Kalinganagar police station by Babuli Purty, secretary of Nilachal-displaced committee demanding action against the NINL authorities. He alleged Kishore, who lost his land for the establishment of NINL, committed suicide due to lack of money even as the Centre asked companies not to lay off workers or deny them salaries during lockdown. He alleged that NINL had not paid workers for four months.

Two days back, another poverty-stricken employee of the company, Tuna Hesa, died over non-payment of wages. He was ailing and died due to lack money to avail treatment.

Sources said Kishore lost his mental balance after failing to get wages. He decided to hang himself Saturday morning.

Employees of the NINL do not get wages for four months now due to closure of the company. The District Collector had urged MMTC, a major shareholder of the company, to give one month’s salary to employees and resume the plant’s operation. However, MMTC refused to extend any kind of support triggering resentment among workers.

PNN