New Delhi: One of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay, Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking stay on the February 1, 6 am execution.

Vinay along with three co-accused of the six men, who had tortured the Delhi student December 16, 2012, in the most inhuman manner that led to her death a month after, was issued death warrant this month.

Additional Sessions Judge AK Jain has kept the matter for hearing post lunch.

The application filed by defence advocate AP Singh sought the court’s direction to the Tihar Jail authorities to stay the execution of the convicts until the determination of the mercy petition and the other legal remedies.

Two of the remaining, who had been involved in the crime — one committed suicide and the other was a juvenile.

IANS