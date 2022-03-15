Bhubaneswar: A female PhD scholar allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the six-storied girls’ hostel inside the campus of National Institute of Science Education and Research Bhubaneswar (NISER) in Jatni area here Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pooja Jethwani of Chhattisgarh. Pooja, a graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, was doing research for her PhD paper in Physics for last five years.

The NISER staff Monday morning spotted Pooja lying dead near D2 block of the girls’ hostel. Police reached the spot and sent the body to AIIMS for post mortem.

Sources in police claimed that Pooja was allegedly suffering from some psychological disorder.

The staff in the hospital inside the NISER campus informed the cops that she was undergoing medication for the disorder. Pooja, who was with her family for around five to six months, allegedly received treatment for the psychological ailment.

She had reportedly isolated herself after her return from Chhattisgarh. However, her family members are yet to make any allegations in this regard.

Police have started investigation into the case after registering an unnatural death case. A diary, reportedly of the deceased, has been seized by city police too. Police are awaiting the autopsy report to know the actual reason behind her death.

