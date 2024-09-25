Rourkela: School of Management at NIT Rourkela, in collaboration with Grapevine Business Club, a students’ club under Student Activity Centre (SAC), hosted the ‘FINFLUENCE Fest’ September 21 at BB Auditorium of the NIT. The programme aimed at promoting financial literacy among young learners was attended by more than 500 students from the NIT and other colleges in the steel city. The program featured Neha Nagar, a renowned digital financial influencer, as the keynote speaker.

SAC president Rajeev Kumar Panda, in his welcome address, said, “FINFLUENCE Fest is offering interactive, knowledge-building sessions aimed at empowering students to achieve financial success in today’s dynamic economic environment. We have organised this event to provide students with early insights into financial management and its discipline, enabling them to plan their future more effectively.” Dean, Student Affairs, Niranjan Panda, said, “Investment is the key, but knowing how to utilise the profits is even more critical for maintaining consistent growth.” Emphasising the importance of students learning to secure their finances for their future endeavours, Rohan Dhiman (Registrar) said, “Financial literacy is key to achieving long-term stability and success in today’s rapidly changing economy.” Director of NIT Rourkela, K Umamaheshwar Rao said, “Understanding financial risks is crucial.

Keeping money idle or failing to invest wisely may result in lost opportunities over time. In science, 2 plus 2 is 4, but in investing, it can be zero or 22.” Nagar advised the students to prioritise gaining knowledge and simultaneously consider upgrading their skills to create multiple earning opportunities. “There are scholarships, internships, and government schemes that students can utilise to build financial reserves,” she added. Encouraging students to invest, she said, “Investing doesn’t always mean diving into the stock market. There are less risky options as well.

Knowing financial calculations can help students manage their money wisely. She further shared actionable strategies for managing personal and professional finances. The event was sponsored by Krishna Financial Services (KFS). KFS Director, Vaishnavi Jhunjhunwala participated in the inaugural ceremony and highlighted the importance of financial independence. The event also featured speakers Anand Shendge (well-known derivatives analyst) and Harsh Paresh (technical analyst) from Bajaj Broking, who contributed valuable insights into financial management in the concluding session of the event.