Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology Rourkela and the Survey of India (Odisha & Chhattisgarh Geo-Spatial Directorate) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in geospatial science, mapping technologies and advanced research in engineering and science.

The partnership combines Survey of India’s expertise in national mapping and geodesy with NIT Rourkela’s strengths in geo-dynamics, remote sensing, earth sciences and climate studies. The agreement enables joint research projects, academic events and technical exchanges in alignment with the National Geospatial Policy-2022.

The MoU was signed by Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, and Swarnima Bajpai, Director, Odisha & Chhattisgarh Geo-Spatial Directorate, Survey of India. Senior administrative officials, faculty members and officers from both institutions attended the ceremony. Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao stated, “The collaboration is of national significance as it aligns with India’s growing emphasis on geospatial governance, digital mapping, climate resilience and infrastructure development.”