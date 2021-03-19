Rourkela: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has signed an MoU with ISRO for setting up a Space Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC), an official of NIT informed Friday.

According to the official, NIT signed the MoU with ISRO Thursday after the premier space research organisation agreed to set up the S-TIC on NIT premises in Rourkela. NIT’s association with ISRO will open up new avenues and opportunities for research and development as well as encourage space start-ups in Odisha, the official added.

NIT Rourkela will provide its state-of-the-art laboratories, available facilities and expert faculties for the purpose. The incubation centre will nurture young academia with innovative research aptitude in the field of space technology and applications, a source said.

The proposed S-TIC in Rourkela will enable start-ups to build applications and products that could be used in future space missions. ISRO will provide an annual grant-in-aid of Rs 2 crore for 2 years to NIT Rourkela as seed money for setting up the S-TIC. The seed money will be utilised for facility augmentation here.

Space technology related research and products from the proposed S-TIC will be utilised in future space missions. It will help support nation-building through Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the fields of space technology and applications, the NIT source said.

Notably, space has been provided by NIT Rourkela for establishment of S-TIC in Golden Jubilee Building of the institute.

PNN