New Delhi: Self-styled godman Nithyananda, whose passport was revoked Friday by the Centre is once more in the news with his latest video in which he says ‘nobody can touch me’ an ‘no stupid court can prosecute me’. Nithyananda has been accused of rape and sexual abuse and is wanted by the Gujarat Police in a case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children at his Ahmedabad ashram.

In the video Nithyananda is saying, “I will show my integrity to you by revealing the reality and truth to you. Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth – I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva.

The video surfaced a couple of weeks back, but has come to the notice of the social media users recently. Since then the video has gone viral. To all those watching the video, Nithyananda is heard saying, “By being here you declared your integrity and allegiance to me… I promise you, no more death for you all.”

It should be stated here that the 41-year-old who is accused of sexual abuse has announced that he has formed a new country ‘Kailaasa’ which incidentally is the biggest ‘Hindu nation’ without any boundaries. Media reports have cited a website allegedly created by Nithyananda with details about his plans for ‘Kailaasa’, even as the police and other authorities investigating him for various criminal charges continue to remain clueless about his whereabouts.

It should also be stated here that Nithyananda had also applied for a fresh passport which was also rejected by the government. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed Saturday that it has alerted all the missions and posts abroad about locating Nithyananda.

Asked about reports that Nithyananda has founded his own country, Kumar said, “Setting up a website is different from setting up a nation.”

Nithyananda has time and again claimed that he is the spiritual head of the Madurai Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu.

It should be stated here that Nithyananda was arrested for the first time in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations. However, he managed to get bail quite quickly. In recent times an explicit footage of his with an actress has also been doing the social media rounds.

Agencies