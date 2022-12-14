Keonjhar: Parameswaran Iyer, CEO NITI Aayog, visited the PVTG-dominated Juang Village in Ghungi village of Banspal block, during his visit to Keonjhar district Tuesday. He also paid a visit to the Gonasika Girls Tribal Education Complex in the same block. The students, while interacting with Iyer, explained to him the utility of using smart blackboards.

Others who accompanied Iyer were Secretary, of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Anil Kumar Jha, DCcum-ACS, Government of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, and Director of NITI Aayog Amit Burma. They also interacted with the students. Iyer appreciated the initiative and the use of smart classrooms to impart education to tribal children in Odisha. The team also appreciated the expansive work undertaken in the complex. District Collector Ashish Thakare also briefed Iyer about the various initiatives undertaken under 5T High School Transformation program by the Odisha government.

Later they visited farms and oversaw the gardens developed by ‘OPELIP Odisha’ that has brought about a change in the lives of the tribal community. The team attended some other primary schools in the district. Iyer expressed appreciation for the efforts taken to impart education to kids of the tribal community. He requested the other members of the team to replicate the Odisha model in parts of the country where there is a substantial tribal population.