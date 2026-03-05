Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of Bihar.

Kumar, who has been the CM since 2005, said the new government that will be formed in the state will have his full cooperation and guidance.

“For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity,” he said, expressing gratitude to the people of the state.

पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026

Kumar said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

“In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time,” he said.

“I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” he added.

With Kumar stepping down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post.

If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister — the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls March 16, and Thursday is the last day for filing nominations.

Kumar’s election to the Upper House of Parliament is all but certain, as per the tally in the state legislature.