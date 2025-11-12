Kolkata: India seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was Wednesday released from the Test squad to play the ODI series against South Africa A, beginning in Rajkot Thursday.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate Wednesday confirmed that Dhruv Jurel, who has been in red-hot form, will replace Reddy in the playing XI as a specialist batter.

Regular wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is also back after recovering from the foot injury he sustained during the England series, as the opening Test lineup will feature both Pant and Jurel.

Earlier in the day, during the nets, Reddy was seen bowling in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj at full steam.

The seam-bowling all-rounder had a modest outing in the West Indies series that India swept 2-0, bowling just four overs in the opening Test and going wicketless.

His contribution with the bat was 43 runs from one innings. In the subsequent ODI series in Australia, he scored 19 not out and 8 in two matches.

“After practice at the Eden, he left for the airport to catch a flight to Rajkot,” the local team manager said.

Having drawn the two-match unofficial ‘A’ Test series 1–1 in Bengaluru, the touring South Africa A side will now play a three-match ODI series in Rajkot beginning Thursday.

The second and third matches are scheduled for Sunday and Wednesday.

With Reddy not featuring in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, the assignment will provide him with valuable match time ahead of the India–South Africa ODI series, beginning with the Ranchi one-dayer November 30.