Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders scored 44 runs off the last three overs to finish at 171/6 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings in of IPL 2021 encounter here Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Kolkata were 127/5 in 17 overs on a slow track. But cameos from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26 runs off 11 balls) tilted the scales in their favour.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathy 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20, Josh Hazlewood 2/20) against Chennai Super Kings.