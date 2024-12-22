Mahakalapara: Illegal radio towers in villages under this block in Kendrapara district are being used to alert fishermen catching fish in prohibited zone of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary about any impending raids, thereby threatening the survival of Olive Ridley turtles. Illegal fishing in the restricted zone of Gahirmatha leads the rare sea turtles to get caught in trawler and gill nets and lose their lives prematurely. The fishermen, on receiving the message, give slip to the Forest personnel during raids and escape. The Forest officials have registered cases after reports appeared in media but the towers remain untouched and have not yet been dismantled. The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary under this block has been declared a restricted zone for the protection of rare sea turtles. Fishing activities using trawlers, boats, and other equipment have been banned from November 1, 2024, to May 2025. However, several trawler operators and fishermen in villages such as Tantiapal, Ratapanka, Sasanpeta, Narsinghpur, and Suniti have installed more than 20 Very High Frequency (VHF) radio towers fitted to bamboo poles on the rooftops of houses of fishermen and trawler drivers. These towers allow them to secretly communicate with their kin and close friends while fishing in the sea.

A report highlighting the dangers these illegal towers pose to Olive Ridley turtles was recently published in a premier vernacular daily, sparking action by the Forest Department. This has raised concerns on internal coastal security. Operators reportedly use the devices to inform the fishermen and trawler drivers of patrol teams’ movements, allowing them to flee the restricted zones before the enforcement teams arrive. As a result, Forest Department patrol teams often return empty-handed from Gahirmatha. Sashanka Kumar Mandal, a traditional fisherman from Tantiapal, expressing frustration said, “While we depend on small dinghies for fishing to sustain our livelihood, the Forest department harasses us. Meanwhile, trawler owners employ illegal tactics to fish in restricted areas with impunity.” He alleged that trawler owners have installed VHF towers, which help the fishermen and trawler drivers to escape after getting alerted about impending raids and despite their illegal operation running for years, authorities like the forest range office, Tantiapal marine police, district police, and intelligence agencies have failed to take any significant action. This negligence and lack of action have emboldened hundreds of trawlers from places like Balasore, Balaramgadi, Bhadrak, Dhamra, Kasafal, Digha, and even West Bengal to dominate the sanctuary areas. They are accused of exploiting marine resources, catching high-value fish, and becoming rich overnight leaving conservation efforts in jeopardy.

A local fisherman, on condition of anonymity, stated that the value of the VHF equipment is estimated to be Rs 40,000-50,000. Reports suggest that the towers are being used to alert fishermen on trawlers at a distance of up to 50 nautical miles from the coast. Unfortunately, turtles, including the Olive Ridley species, are getting caught in trawler and gill nets, leading to their premature deaths. As a result, turtle carcasses are washing ashore and becoming food for dogs, jackals, and crows.

Meanwhile, after the transfer of Pradosh Kumar Maharana, the former Gahirmatha forest range officer, Manas Kumar Das, Assistant Conservator of Forests and Range Officer of Bhitarkanika, assumed charge Friday afternoon. When contacted, district Collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan acknowledged that the district administration became aware of the installation of the VHF tower only after media reports highlighted the matter. A case has been registered, and action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the law, he said.