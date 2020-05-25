Soro: The Block Development Officer (BDO), Soro played Good Samaritan by taking an ailing quarantined woman to a COVID-19 Care Centre after she complained of severe stomach ache late Sunday night.

With no 108 ambulance to ferry the woman, the timely help of the BDO won him accolades and praises from locals. The incident has been reported from a quarantine centre at Sarasankha village under Soro block in Balasore district.

Thankfully, BDO of the Soro block Sushant Kumar Barik rushed to the quarantine centre and took the woman to the COVID Care Centre in the district by his personal vehicle.

Sources said, the woman, put under quarantine for COVID-19 at Sarasankha village complained of severe stomach pain Sunday night. Later, Nodal officer of the quarantine centre Dr. Satyanaryan Nayak examined the health of the woman and advised family members to shift her to the nearest COVID care centre as her condition kept deteriorating.

When family members called 108 ambulance, the authority concerned said that they couldn’t avail the ambulance service immediately due to some reason.

Meanwhile, some informed BDO Barik about the incident. The Good Samaritan rushed to the village and took the woman in pain to the nearest COVID Care centre in his official car.

The incident has raised questions on the unavailability of 108 ambulance services in remote areas.

PNN