What was supposed to be a simple late-night parcel delivery turned into a deeply unsettling experience for a Bengaluru woman, reigniting conversations around women’s safety, platform accountability and the importance of trusting one’s instincts.

Aneri Thakkar had booked an Uber parcel delivery to send a jacket to a friend. Instead of a routine pickup, she says she found herself navigating a series of uncomfortable interactions that left her feeling vulnerable inside her own home.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Thakkar recounted that the delivery driver arrived at her apartment appearing intoxicated and behaving in a manner she described as unusually “overfriendly.”

According to her account, the interaction began with what seemed like an innocent request. The driver allegedly asked if he could charge his phone. Hoping to help, she agreed. However, she later noticed that his phone still had around 43 per cent battery remaining, making the request seem unnecessary.

The situation soon became more uncomfortable.

The driver then allegedly asked whether he could smoke on her balcony. Thakkar refused, growing increasingly suspicious about why he wanted to remain inside her home rather than simply collecting the parcel and leaving.

Just when she thought the encounter was over, another request reportedly followed. As the driver prepared to leave, he allegedly insisted that she share her personal phone number, saying he might need it during the delivery. Thakkar reminded him that her contact details were already available through the Uber application, but claims he continued pressing for her number.

The experience left her shaken.

In her Instagram post, Thakkar admitted she initially tried to give the driver “the benefit of doubt,” but found it increasingly difficult to explain away his behaviour.

Watch the viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneri Thakkar | Growth Mindset | People skills | Relationships (@anerithakkar_)

“Maybe he didn’t have bad intentions,” she wrote, “but he was definitely scary drunk and asking to smoke in my house. He came back up in two or three minutes — what phone would have been charged in that time? And if he just wanted to smoke, why not take the parcel and do it downstairs?”

The video, shared from her Instagram account anerithakkar_, quickly gained traction online, crossing more than 20,000 views within a day and triggering a flood of responses.

Many viewers urged Thakkar to report the incident to Uber and local authorities.

“No benefit of doubt. Be rude. Self-protection first. Stay safe,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Please file an official complaint against him. No normal delivery person would ask for something like this.”

Others used the incident to share broader safety advice. One commenter suggested that women living in apartment complexes should avoid inviting delivery personnel to their flats whenever possible and instead request that parcels be left with security staff.

While the authenticity of the social media post could not be independently verified by OrissaPOST, the incident has nevertheless struck a chord online because it reflects a familiar concern for many women: the fine line between everyday politeness and personal safety.

The discussion has also highlighted a recurring dilemma. Women are often encouraged to be courteous, yet many say they constantly have to assess whether seemingly harmless interactions could pose a risk. In situations like these, internet users overwhelmingly agreed on one message — personal safety should always come before social niceties.

As conversations around app-based services and customer safety continue, Thakkar’s experience has become more than just another viral post. For many, it serves as a reminder that trusting one’s instincts is not being rude, it is being prepared.