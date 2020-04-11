New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) admitted that one of its reports had shown COVID-19 community transmission in India due to an error which has now been fixed.

The Indian government has maintained that community transmission has not yet started in India.

The WHO rectified the mistake in its latest situation report on COVID-19 published Friday and said that India came under the ‘cluster of cases’ category, not “community transmission” as stated in the earlier report published Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday also said that there is no community transmission in India yet and the rate of the infection of novel Coronavirus is low.

Speaking to the media at a conference, Joint secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said: “at least 16002 samples were tested on Thursday, of which only 320 people tested positive for COVID-19. Only 2 per cent cases tested positive. Based on the samples collected, we can say that the infection rate is not high although it is dynamic.”

The transmission scenarios in the WHO situation report are self-reported by the member states.

The WHO has defined four transmission scenarios for COVID-19 — no confirmed cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, and community transmission – that are being reported.

Community transmission refers to a large outbreak of local transmission.

The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 7,447, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As per the Ministry data, of the total number, 6,565 are active cases, 239 are dead, one has migrated, while 642 people have been discharged after recovery.

IANS