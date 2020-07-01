Blocking of Chinese mobile applications sounds logical given the unprovoked aggression of the PLA and the subsequent killing of Indian soldiers on LAC, says actress Annie Anubhuti

Bhubaneswar: With addition of millions of users every month worldwide, the Chinese mobile application TikTok was gradually becoming an addiction for countless teens and twines. However, it was often alleged that the app, despite providing a platform to the youth to showcase their skills, caused more harm than good to them. Therefore, the ban imposed by the Centre on several Chinese mobile apps including TikTok Monday to deal with the threat to country’s ‘sovereignty and security’ came as a relief to many.

In the backdrop of Sino-Indian standoff, some avid users of this Chinese app including a few celebrities tell Orissa POST on how they view the restrictions .

Actress Manaswini who has more than 127K followers on Tik Tok says, “This popular app certainly offered a platform to the youth, those living in rural pockets in particular, to showcase their skills. However, I am with my country and my heart bleeds for our soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. We need to stand by the government and say ‘no’ to all those which are Chinese. I believe, we have enough talents in our country to design a better app than TikTok.”

Annie Anubhuti is another actress who has 134K followers on TikTok. “I have no hesitation in admitting that the app has helped me hone my dancing and acting skills. But there is no question of compromising with the security of my country. Therefore, the ban on the Chinese apps sounds logical given the unprovoked aggression of PLA and killing of our bravehearts,” says Anubhuti.

“Now, we should pull our shocks up to develop indigenous apps that can compete with the ones churned out by Chinese,” she adds.

Charan who works with a local IT company as a software developer has been extremely critical of TikTok for long. “I am really excited with the blocking of this app as it will surely save precious time of the youth who used to spend hours shooting short clips,” says the jubilant programmer.

He goes on to add, “I don’t think, the ban will have much an impact on Indians as they can still reveal their skills using apps like Bolo Indya which already has clocked 100K + downloads in a short span. Then there are other popular Indian apps such as Roposo, Chingari and Share Chat also.”

Lifestyle coach Riddhi Varma who recently launched her online counseling sessions for the youth feels that it is just a matter time the youngsters overcome this TikTok madness. “We have enough talent in our country to develop something better than this time-consuming Chinese app,” adds Varma.

Homemaker Madhusmita Parekh who is also a TikTok star says she is now searching for other options to show her skills on social media platforms.

Chaitali Shome,OP