New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said there is nothing concrete in the budget as the biggest problem in front of the country is unemployment and the government has not addressed that.

“This is the mindset of the government — all talk and nothing concrete. The biggest problem our youngsters are facing is unemployment and I didn’t see any strategic idea as how they will get jobs,” said Rahul Gandhi.

In more than two-hour long speech, many things were repetitive and redundant, he said and added, the government said it was simplifying the tax regime but made it more complex.

Critical of the budget, the Congress has demanded farm loan waiver as the UPA did in 2008.

The Congress also wanted that the government should tell in the budget document how it would contain unemployment that was at the all-time high and food inflation, which had crossed 14 per cent.