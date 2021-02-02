Bhubaneswar: No COVID-19 death has been reported in Odisha for a week now. However, the state reported Monday 79 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection. It pushed the tally of the total number of people infected in Odisha to 3,35,151, a health department official said Monday. So far 1,906 persons have died due to COVID-19 infection. The last fatality was reported from Sundargarh district January 25, the official informed.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha also registered Monday recovery of 136 patients Monday, taking the total number of cured people to 3,32,239. It is about 99.13 per cent of the total caseload in Odisha.

Odisha’s case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent. It is one of the lowest in India informed the official.

The 79 new cases were reported from 19 districts in Odisha. Among the fresh infections 47 were from different quarantine centres. The remaining 32 are local-contact infections, he said.

Odisha now has 953 active cases, which is 0.28 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha has so far conducted over 77.31 lakh sample tests, including 22,153 Sunday, the official said. So far 2,09,462 persons in Odisha have received the COVID-19 vaccination jab..

The COVID-19 vaccination programme across Odisha will resume from February 3, the official said. It has been suspended for two days in view of the ongoing pulse polio immunisation programme.