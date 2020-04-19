Bhubaneswar: The data released by the state Health department claimed that 20 out of the 30 districts of Odisha have not reported a single coronavirus case till Sunday.

The state government has tested around 10,000 samples for the deadly virus in last two months.

The data claimed that Khurda district has remained as the hotspot in the state when it comes to total COVID cases while other nine districts have reported sporadic cases. Balasore recently reported its first case after a 58-year-old man tested positive Saturday.

The government data claimed that till now only 10 districts from the state have reported COVID cases. They are: Khurda, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Sundergarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Balasore.

The data suggested that majority of the cases were reported from Khurda district. Khurda accounts for 75 per cent of the cases with 46 cases reported. Most of the other nine districts have reported a case or two.

The government data hinted that 0.63 per cent of the total samples tested positive for COVID-19.

The total positive cases in the state remained at 61 till Sunday evening. The government claimed that the state has now 36 active cases and 24 cases of recoveries.