Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) denied any plan of the government to impose daytime curfew in the state. In a statement issued by the office of the SRC, it said that the state government has only planned to impose night curfew in selected areas and there was no plan to impose daytime curfew as of now.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker SN Patro hinted at a likely situation of imposition of daytime curfew in selected areas of the state.

Speaking to reporters here Sunday, the Speaker said till now the state government has imposed only night curfews but daytime curfews may follow soon.

Patro said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state Health department had been mulling to impose daytime curfews in high-burden districts where more number of Covid-19 cases are being reported.

This comes after the viral disease witnessed a resurge with the state reporting above 400 cases every day. Districts like Nuapada, Khurda, Cuttack and Kalahandi are reporting more number of cases now.

The Speaker said that the decision to impose daytime curfew in select parts of the state would be announced in the next one week and discussions for the same are in progress.

Patro, meanwhile, appealed to the people of the state to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols and take all precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

The state government had earlier planned to impose night curfew in 10 districts from April 5 to scale up their vigilance and scrutiny to counter the spread of the disease.