Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) Tuesday dispelled the fear of keeping the vehicles older than 15 years off the roads in the state.

In a tweet, it said, “At present there is no policy to scrap vehicles more than 15 years old; RC of 15-year-old non-transport vehicles can be renewed at RTO offices; registration of transport vehicles will remain valid as long as their fitness certificate is valid.”

The state government is yet to give its reply to the central government which had sought the state nod for the establishment of Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility (AVSP) in the state. The state government will reportedly send its reply after the meeting of Transport department.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera informed the media that enough relaxation has been granted to the public to arrange required documents. The authorities will implement the new MV Act with full force from December 1.