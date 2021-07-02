Bhubaneswar: With no new cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 found in Odisha since May this year, state Health Services director Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra asked Friday people not to panic.

“There has been not a single case of Delta Plus variant found from the genome sequencing of samples conducted since May. We should not panick as no fresh case has been detected till date,” Mohapatra said.

Although the new Covid-19 variant has triggered fear among people, there is nothing to worry about informed Mohapatra. He also said that at present there are no signs of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the state due to the Delta Plus variant.

Also read: Petrol prices hit century mark per litre in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Throwing lights on the Black fungus disease, Mohapatra went on to informed that several factors lead to the development of fungal diseases. Hence Covid-19 alone should not be held responsible for the outbreak of the Black fungus disease, stated Mohapatra.

“The fungal proliferation generally occurs during immune compromise status. Those who are on anti-cancer treatment or patients consuming immune suppressive medicines after organ transplantation are vulnerable to any type of fungal infection. Black fungus is one among other funguses. We should not associate it with Covid-19 infections alone,” the Health Services director said.

PNN