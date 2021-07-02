Bhubaneswar: With petrol prices rising by 35 paise Friday, the rates went past the Rs 100 per litre mark in both the Odisha capital and Cuttack. This was the 32nd time that petrol prices have been increased by state-run oil companies since the month of May.

Notably, petrol is being sold at Rs 100.1 per litre at many pumps in the Odisha capital. Bhubaneswar while the price per litre of diesel stands at Rs 97.25. The price of petrol in Cuttack stands at Rs 100.27 per litre. In the recent past, petrol prices have hit the Es 100 per litre mark in the districts Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Ganjam.

Also read: Results of offline Matriculation examinations within 15 days, says Minister

“Though the government cannot prevent the increase in prices due to hike in crude oil prices in international market, it can bring some relief by slashing VAT on the fuel,” a resident of this city said Friday.

Increasing fuel prices would impact family budgets as it would affect the rates of other essential commodities owing to extra charges transportation. Prices of grocery items are on the rise due to escalating prices of petrol and diesel, the resident added.

PNN