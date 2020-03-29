The epidemic called coronavirus has caused havoc around the world, with India reporting more than 800 positive cases.

People are considering bats as the reason for the spread of this disease, but you would be surprised to know that there is a village in Bihar where people worship bats as they believe that they are their protectors.

The village of Sarsai, which is situated in the Rajapakar block of Vaishali district in Bihar, is a place where bats are integral to any function and event and are worshipped as symbols of ‘prosperity’ and ‘protectors’.

Villagers also believe that the bats living here protect their entire village and do not let any kind of misfortune come upon them. The villagers also believe that bats keep them away from diseases and epidemics. You will be surprised to know that bats are worshipped here before the start of any occasion.

Hundreds of these bats reside in Peepal trees on the banks of a pond and other nearby trees in this village. Along with protecting the villagers from diseases and bad luck, apparently, the bats also protect them from outsiders with a villager saying that, “They start screaming if any stranger enters the village, but don’t make a noise on the entry of villagers.”

According to the locals, during the Middle Ages, while the Vaishali district was suffering from a particularly bad epidemic disease, these bats migrated to the village. It was noticed that there was no disease or epidemic breakout since the bats settled into the village.