Darjeeling has seen a lot in its over 100 years of Toy Train whistles, tea gardens, and mountain mist. But nothing quite like this.

A viral video out of the Queen of Hills is breaking the internet. In the clip, a Mahindra Sumo taxi is seen parked dangerously close to the narrow-gauge track of the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Seconds later, the century-old Toy Train brushes past it. What happened next? Pure comedy gold.

Instead of owning up, the taxi driver marched up to the loco pilot and argued. His claim? The train was on the “wrong side.” Yes, you read that right.

‘Bhai, track kiski hai?’

Watch Viral video here

Darjeeling hill train and taxi collide; driver seen arguing with the loco pilot, insisting the train was on the "wrong side." 😄 Sometimes reality writes better comedy than fiction. The iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway "Toy Train" was proceeding along its fixed, century-old… pic.twitter.com/CW4LP2dvJC — Colonel Mayank Chaubey (@col_chaubey) July 12, 2026

The viral video shows the heated exchange while onlookers scramble for their phones. Social media wasted no time. Memes, reels, and rofl emojis flooded X and Instagram within hours.

Here’s the reality check everyone online pointed out: Trains don’t have steering wheels. They don’t change lanes. They don’t reverse on a whim. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has run on that exact fixed track for more than a century. The taxi? It was parked illegally, inches from where a 20-tonne engine was scheduled to pass.

Authorities weren’t laughing. The Sumo was seized on the spot and a case was registered against the driver for negligent parking.

Internet says: ‘Track belongs to train, not taxi’

The second wave of this viral video came with the comments section. “Next he’ll ask the Himalayas to move aside,” one user wrote. Another said, “Indian roads logic: If you hit a train, blame the train.”

Beyond the laughs, the clip is a sharp reminder. Railway tracks are not parking bays, even in the hills. The Toy Train may be slow, scenic, and tourist-friendly, but it still runs by railway rules, not road rules.