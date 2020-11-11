Cuttack: The Odisha Crime Branch submitted Wednesday the ‘status report’ regarding the mysterious death of social activist and motivational speaker Aditya Dash, before the Orissa High Court (OHC) here. In the report, the Crime Branch said that so far no evidence has been found the Dash had been murdered.

Also read: Ganjam police seizes over 6.5kg stolen gold, arrests 15

The probe agency also sought more time to submit a detailed and up to date report regarding the case. It said that investigation has slowed down due to the investigating officer contracting COVID-19 infection.

The next date of hearing was scheduled November 26.

Aditya’s wife Bidyashree and her in-laws had earlier moved the High Court alleging over the tardy pace of investigation. The petitioner had urged the court to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Dash’s mysterious death.

The High Court had then asked the Crime Branch to submit a detailed status report regarding the investigation by November 11.

Aditya’s body was found July 7 this year along the railway tracks near Lingaraj Station in Bhubaneswar. Odisha DGP Abhay had ordered the Crime Branch to take over the case July 30.

PNN