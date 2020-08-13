Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police here Thursday said that permission for Ganesh Puja in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has not been given this year.

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic, there’re restrictions on large religious congregations. So, no permission has been given to puja mandaps to celebrate Ganesh Puja at community level. Even Ganapati festival in Mumbai isn’t taking place this year. All are requested to cooperate,” the Commissionerate Police tweeted.

With COVID-19 cases increasing every day in Cuttack and Khurda districts, the move of the Commissionerate Police has been appreciated by the twin city residents.

Notably, Cuttack district reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 3,518. Of them, 2,338 have so far recovered from the disease and 1,163 patients are still undergoing treatment. So far, 13 patients have succumbed to the disease.

Similarly, Khurda district’s tally Thursday went up to 7,452 with 274 fresh cases being reported from the district. While 4,131 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals, 3,269 patients are still recuperating from the disease. The district’s toll stands at 42 and ten patients have so far died due to reasons other than COVID-19.

