Jajpur: Even as the state government announced a special package for farmers facing loss in their cultivation in natural calamities, yet the affected vegetable farmers in this district are yet to receive any compensation for the same, a report said.

A report by the district horticulture department claimed that free vegetable seeds have been provided to the farmers affected by natural calamities but in reality the affected vegetable farmers are yet to receive any benefit, the report highlighted.

Reports added that the natural calamities like unseasonal rainfall as well as cyclonic storm Fani and Bulbul had destroyed vegetable cultivation over 555 acres of farmland in the district.

These natural calamities played spoilsport for agriculture in the district which has carved a special name for vegetable cultivation in the whole state.

This apart, many mushroom farmers have also faced loss in the natural calamities. Farmers have alleged that despite facing loss in the natural calamities they are yet to receive any assistance from the state government.

Around 33 per cent of the vegetable, banana and other fruits cultivation on 2,252 acres of land in Jajpur and adjoining Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts were destroyed in the unseasonal rainfall as well as the cyclonic storm Bulbul which hit the state in October. Similarly, cultivation in 39 mushroom farming centres and 69 betel vines were destroyed in the natural calamities.

As per the package, the state government has made provision of 10,000 free vegetable seeds, Rs 15, 000 worth financial assistance for betel vines and Rs 40,000 for mushroom cultivation.

The report of the horticulture department said that a vegetable seeds packet worth Rs 300 along with vegetable mini kits have been provided free of cost to the farmers.

However, the vegetable farmers are yet to receive any compensation even as a government survey estimated the loss to be more than 33 per cent on 555 acres of land.

The horticulture department as per provisions for self-employment is providing training to educated youths at its training centres at Khurda, Niladunguri , Deras and Kalinga.

Reports said that it has trained at least 926 youths in these four institutions in the 2018-19 financial year.

It is even sending farmers on exposure visits on fruits, flowers, vegetable, mushroom, apiary rearing and on drip and other forms of irrigation to in and outside of the state. However, farmers in Jajpur have allegedly been deprived of the benefits.

When contacted, farmers Rajkishore Swain and Susant Behera of Bhagirathpur village under Rasulpur block claimed that the area has earned a special name in vegetable cultivation. However, they have received a raw deal from the horticulture department which is not providing any sort of assistance to them.

Attempt to contact the deputy director Lokanath Jena of horticulture department did not yield any result.

PNN