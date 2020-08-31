Bhubaneswar: There will be no huge pandals, no themed pavilion nor any splendid gliterrati during this year’s Durga puja in the capital city of Bhubaneswar, it has been decided at a meeting convened by the Commissionerate Police Monday.

In the meeting held between the commissioner and members of puja committees, it was also decided that the height of the idols should be within four to five feet. And the puja will be conducted with at least 10 members. Also, there will be no loudspeakers at pandals.

The pandal hopping which happens to be the most awaited part of the puja celebrations the most important part of the puja celebration, it was decided that people will offer puja at their respective houses and there will be no pandal hopping this year. Similarly, the immersion procession is also prohibited this year. The puja committees can only immerse the idols.

Among others, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda attended the meeting.

Notably, the pandals at Rasulgarh, Jharpada, Old Station Bazaar, Shahid Nagar, Nayapalli and Baramunda have been the centre of attraction every year. However, people will have to give the grand celebration a miss this year, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic.

