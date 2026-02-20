Many cute videos go viral on social media every day, leaving people laughing. Recently, a video of a little girl throwing her book into a drain while returning from school has gone viral.

Problem Solved in 1 min 😂 pic.twitter.com/sAnrMxd81K — The Adventurous Soul (@TAdventurousoul) February 18, 2026

In the brief clip, the girl, dressed in her school uniform, approaches a drain and throws her book into it. She then walks away, jumping happily. The video, shared on the social media platform X by the account @TAdventurousoul, has sparked a flurry of reactions and amusing comments.

The clip shows the girl stopping near a drain as she returns from school. When the book does not go in straight, she folds it and throws it again. After successfully tossing the book, a smile appears on her face, and she jumps and walks toward home. The video has already received numerous likes and views, with social media users enjoying the girl’s playful antics.

As the video went viral, users flooded the comments section with humorous observations. One wrote that when parents and teachers ask where the book is, the girl will probably claim that someone stole it. Another joked, “No notebook, no homework.” One user commented that seeing her jump and play, it seems there must have been a lot of homework in the book. Another described the act as “a modern solution to a modern problem.” Some noted that the problem itself had been solved with this playful act. Another user wrote that the girl reminded them of their own childhood. Finally, one commented, “This is the best solution to her problem at her age. I wish I could have done this in my time.”