Another incident of animal brutality has come to light, in which reportedly more than 25 stray dogs were shot dead by a two-member gang on a motorcycle in Kumawas village, located in the Nawalgarh area of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. According to reports, the incident took place August 2 and 3. Police registered a case after a shocking video of the act went viral on social media.

The disturbing footage shows two men riding a motorcycle and shooting at stray dogs. A third person, seen filming the incident from another bike, is also visible in the video. It remains unclear whether he is part of the gang. The video has sparked outrage and is being widely shared online, drawing condemnation from the public.

After the video surfaced, police launched a probe into the incident. One of the accused has been identified as Shyochand Bawariya, a resident of nearby Dumra village. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Arms Act.

Animal rights organisations and local residents have strongly condemned the inhumane act. They are demanding strict legal action against the perpetrators to ensure such atrocities are not repeated in the future.